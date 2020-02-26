'US Ready To Consider Agreement With Taliban': US Defence Secretary Mark Esper

After a week-long reduction in violence across war-torn Afghanistan, the United States is now ready to consider an agreement with the Taliban. US Defence Secretary Mark Esper reportedly said that if the Taliban demonstrate the willingness and capability to do so, then the US is also prepared to consider an agreement that advances the peace process. The much-awaited peace deal will mark a historic step in more than 19 years of conflict in Afghanistan and it would also pave the way for a deal that could see the end of the war.

Esper further added, “Should, intra-Afghan peace dialogues progress, the US will reduce our force posture as appropriate, based on conditions on the ground”. He further added, “As we have previously notified members of Congress, our negotiations with the Taliban have advanced, and they have agreed to dramatically reduce violence across the country."

READ: US Upbeat On Taliban Peace, Warns Afghan Leaders

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo even said that the US-Taliban deal will be signed on February 29. According to Pompeo, the peace deal will be built on the fundamental step to deliver a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire and the future political roadmap for Afghanistan. Furthermore, he said that the progress made so far had provided hope and also represented a real opportunity.

As reports suggest, after the deal signing, the US troops are further expected to pull out of the South East Asian country within 18 months, that is till August 2021.

READ: 'Spoke To PM Modi On Taliban Peace Deal, Everybody Is Happy,' Says POTUS Donald Trump

Taliban no longer seek monopoly of power

However, even after the US claimed that its peace accord with the Taliban is almost complete, there has not been any decrease in the intensity of insurgency operations. According to international reports, the Taliban fighters attacked the Afghan government forces overnight and the militant commanders on February 17 said that such operations would continue until they receive new orders from their leadership based on the deal signed with the US to reduce violence in the region.

The Taliban, who ruled Afghanistan with a harsh version of Islamic law from 1996 to 2001 and hosted al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, reportedly said that they no longer seek a monopoly on power, however, the militant group still controls or holds sway over roughly half of the country. There are also fears that a full withdrawal of some 20,000 NATO troops, including about 12,000 US forces, would leave the Afghan government vulnerable, or unleash another round of fighting in a war that has reportedly killed tens of thousands of Afghans and also claimed the lives of 2,400 US servicemen and women.

(With PTI inputs)

READ: Pakistan's Foreign Minister To Attend Signing Of US-Taliban Peace Deal In Doha

READ: Taliban Attacks Afghan Forces Hours After Implementation Of 'reduction In Violence'