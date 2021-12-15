US Ready To Lift Sanctions 'inconsistent' With Iran's JCPOA Deal, Assures Top Envoy To UN

In a robust move to resolve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal with Iran, the United States has agreed to lift all sanctions that are "inconsistent" while urging Tehran to act in "good faith." Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Iran and Nuclear Proliferation, US envoy to the UN, Linda Thomas said that Washington has aimed to pursue the path of diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to full compliance with the JCPOA, quoting US President Biden's wishes. However, she clarified that the leniency did not indicate allowing Iran to accelerate its nuclear program and "slow-walk" to nuclear diplomacy.

"We are fully prepared to lift sanctions inconsistent with our JCPOA commitments, which would allow Iran to receive the economic benefits of the deal. And we’re convinced that, if Iran approaches talks in Vienna with urgency and good faith, we can quickly reach and implement an understanding on mutual return," US envoy to UN Linda Thomas said in a statement.

She further reiterated US State Secretary Antony Blinken's remarks, saying that "Iran greeted the resumption of talks with new nuclear provocations and proceeded to stake out vague, unrealistic, maximalist, and unconstructive positions on both nuclear and sanctions issues in the talks." Thomas noted that the talks revolving the nuclear deal reached "substantial" progress over six rounds this Spring, with all sides making difficult decisions. However, she said the outcome of the negotiations has remained far from concluding "Iran is now seeking to reopen the compromises."

"The simple truth is that, as Secretary Blinken has made clear, Iran is almost out of runway. There is a little time left, but Iran’s continued nuclear advancements and their lack of urgency in the talks are hollowing out the non-proliferation benefits that would be achieved by a mutual return to full JCPOA compliance," Thomas said at the UNSC.

It is pertinent to mention that US' stance comes after the Vienna Talks resumed on Thursday in the presence of negotiators from Russia, the UK, Germany, China, and France. This came after the US withdrew from negotiations on December 3, with Blinken saying "Iran right now did not seem to be serious about what is necessary." To which Iran's Vienna delegation Advisor, Mohammad Marandi retorted stressing that US' actions reflected a "lack of optimism." It is pertinent to mention that the deal, signed in 2015 between Iran and the aforementioned P5+1, including the US, saw Washington lifting economic sanctions against Tehran and in return, the Islamic Republic agreed to bring down its uranium enrichment programme.

Iran's nuclear escalations raise questions about its intentions

Stressing that Iran's continued escalation of nuclear activities is inconsistent with its staged goals of returning to mutual compliance with the JCPOA, Thomas said, such actions have raised considerable questions about Iran's intentions. "Iran’s actions will not provide Iran with any leverage in negotiations and only intensify our concerns with Iran’s activities. While diplomatic negotiations continue, we remind Member States of the importance of continued implementation of the remaining sanctions measures in Annex B of Resolution 2231," she added.

Some actors persist in their blame game habit, instead of real diplomacy.

We proposed our ideas early, & worked constructively & flexibly to narrow gaps; diplomacy is a 2 way street. If there's real will to remedy the culprit's wrongdoing, way for quick good deal will be paved. https://t.co/I2CO1bQxO0 — علی باقری‌کنی (@Bagheri_Kani) December 14, 2021

Iran completely deprived of rights and benefits under JCPOA

Reverting to Thomas's comments at the UNSC, Iran Ambassador to UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi said that Tehran has been "completely deprived" of rights and benefits under the JCPOA for almost four years." Stressing that Iranian are feeling the pressure of the economic sanctions, Ravanchi added, "As the results of such gross violations of international law, the scope and extent of the damage to the Iranian people and economy is severe." Meanwhile, Iran has presented a draft agreement on the restoration of the domestic nukes program with Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh, on Monday stating that Tehran is willing to be flexible and "not in a hurry" to reach a resolution.

