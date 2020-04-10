US Records 6.6 Million Unemployment Cases In One Week, Total Number Reaches 16 Million

More than 6.6 million American citizens filed for unemployment last week, taking the total numbers to 16 million in just three weeks. The unemployment rate in the United States surged due to lockdown imposed to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. According to reports, the data showed that claims for unemployment insurance in the United States have risen rapidly in the past few weeks, particularly in the services, manufacturing, construction and healthcare sector.

According to reports, experts have predicted that the unemployment rate in the United States could reach up to 15 per cent or higher, meaning the highest level ever seen since World War II. The largest increase in unemployment were reportedly seen in California (up 871,992), New York (up 286,596), Michigan (up 176,329) and Florida (up 154,171). The Federal Reserve of the United States has made $2.3 trillion available for loans for small and medium-sized businesses and cities and states.

The United States has recorded more than 4,68,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, of which 329 came in the last 24 hours. Approximately, more than 16,600 people have reportedly lost their lives due to COVID-19. There are currently 4,26,270 active cases with over 10,000 patients under critical condition.

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly coronavirus infection has claimed more than 96,700 lives across the world and has infected over 16,14,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Iran have also overtaken China in terms of the COVID-19 death toll. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(with inputs from agencies)

(Image Credit: AP)