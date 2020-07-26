US Records 68,212 New Coronavirus Cases And 1,067 More Fatalities In 24 Hours

The novel coronavirus has taken a toll on countries across the globe. According to Johns Hopkins University real time tally, the United States recorded 68,212 fresh cases on July 25. The total cases have reached 4,174,437, making it the worst hit country by the coronavirus pandemic.Taking the death toll to 146,391, the country reported 1,067 new deaths on July 25.

Coronavirus taking a toll on United States

For the past 12 days, the US has recorded more than 60,000 new cases every day. The number of deaths reported in the past four days have also reached 1,000. The US has received a surge in cases, particularly in southern and westren states like, California, Texas, Alabama and Florida. There was a decline in infections during late spring. However, the country has reached its worst state now.

The number of reported coronavirus cases in Texas surpassed 375,000 on July 25 and state health officials reported 168 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus. State health officials reported 8,112 newly confirmed cases of the virus from Friday to bring the total reported to 375,846 and said the death toll stood at 4,885. Oklahoma also saw a surge in cases. The number of reported coronavirus cases in Oklahoma has surpassed 30,000 and nearly 500 have now died. 965 new cases were reported on July 24, taking the toll to 30,081. Florida has also seen a surge in cases. In the past three weeks, the cases have gone up to 4,800 from 2,000.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)