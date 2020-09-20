US Reimposes Sanctions On Iran; Calls It The 'greatest Threat' To Peace In Middle East

After facing backlash over its decision to unilaterally snapback UN sanctions on Iran, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an official statement on Saturday announced that UN sanctions against Iran were back in force, adding that those who violate them would 'face consequences.'

Calling Iran 'the greatest threat to peace in the Middle East', Pompeo in the official statement said, "Iran's violent efforts to spread revolution have killed thousands and upended the lives of millions of innocent people. History shows appeasement only emboldens such regimes. Thus today, the United States welcomes the return of virtually all previously terminated UN sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terror and anti-Semitism."

"On August 20, the United States notified the President of the Security Council of Iran’s significant non-performance of its JCPOA commitments. This notification triggered the 30-day process leading to the snapback of previously terminated UN sanctions, which became effective at 8 pm Eastern Daylight Time on September 19," the statement added.

'The world would be safer'

The official statement also hit out at the UN Security Council remarking that their 'inaction' could have paved the way for Iran to buy all manner of conventional weapons by October 18, adding that it was ultimately the US that took 'responsible action to stop this from happening.' "In accordance with our rights under UNSCR 2231, we initiated the snapback process to restore virtually all previously terminated UN sanctions, including the arms embargo. The world will be safer as a result," said the statement.

Urging all UN Member States to fully comply with their obligations to implement these measures, the US threatened that if the Member States fail to fulfil their obligations to implement the sanctions, the US was 'prepared to use domestic authorities to impose consequences for those failures.'

US decision to strive for the reimposition of UN sanctions on Iran has left it virtually isolated in the international world, with leading nations like the United Kingdom, France and Germany demonstrating a clear distance from its UNSC proposal, as per reports. The US decision to announce the reimposition of sanctions also carries the risk of undermining the global organisation.

Although Iran is yet to release an official statement in response, as per local media reports, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday, said that the sanctions would likely be ineffective once the UN embargo on arms sales to Iran expires.

Meanwhile, the commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has vowed to avenge the death of military leader Qassem Soleimani.

