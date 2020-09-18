US Prepares To Announce Re-imposition Of All International Sanctions Against Iran

Despite overwhelming global opposition, the United States is reported to be preparing to declare the reimposition of all international sanctions against Iran. The Trump administration has been trying to have UN sanctions reinstated on the Islamic Republic nation ever since its exit from the 2015 Iran Nuclear deal in 2018.

Read: UN Nuclear Watchdog To Inspect Iran's Second Site Following IAEA Chief Grossi's Last Visit

Read: Iran Warns US Against Making A 'strategic Mistake' After Trump's Threat

Showdown between the US and Iran

US decision to strive for the reimposition of UN sanctions on Iran has left it virtually alone in the international world, with leading nations like United Kingdom, France and Germany demonstrating a clear distance from its UNSC proposal, as per reports. The US decision to announce the reimposition of sanctions also carries the risk of undermining the global organisation.

However, a complete rejection of the US proposal for sanctions on Iran may cause the Trump-administration to further retract from the international community. As per reports, Trump is scheduled to address the upcoming UN General Assembly session on September 22, and expected to touch upon the Iran issue as well as the recently signed peace deal between Israel, UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In its attempts to reimpose sanctions the US even introduced a resolution in the United Nations Security Council, but the resolution was soundly defeated after gaining only 2 votes. Earlier last week, UK, France and Germany's foreign ministers also released a joint decision to reject US demands to snapback all UN sanctions on Iran. The decision comes as many world leaders at the United Nations earlier resisted US lobbying over Iran sanctions.

(With AP inputs)

Read: Trump Says US Will Retaliate With Attacks '1000 Times Greater' If Iran Planned Vengeance

Read: Iran Hangs 27-year-old Wrestler Navid Afkari Despite Trump's Appeal, Sparks Global Outrage