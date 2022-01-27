US: Rep Ted Budd Writes To Antony Blinken, Expresses Concern For Americans In Ukraine

US Representative and Republican Ted Budd expressed "extreme concern" for Americans living in Ukraine in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In the letter, Budd noted that the situation on the Ukraine-Russia border is "dangerous and evolving" and Moscow has amassed over 100,000 troops on the border. He pointed out that in recent days the Biden administration has made several announcements with "mixed signals" and he sought a response from Antony Blinken about their plan to evacuate Americans from Ukraine.

Ted Budd in the letter posted on Twitter noted that the State Department issued a "do not travel" advisory to Americans and urged the US citizens in Ukraine to leave the country. The US State Department even directed the US Embassy officials to evacuate the country. He insisted that the US Department on the same day told the media, “Given that the President has said military action by Russia could come at any time. The US government will not be in a position to evacuate U.S. citizens. So US citizens, currently present in Ukraine should plan accordingly.” Ted Budd emphasised that it is "troubling" that the State Department officials and the White House have accepted that the US does not have a "solid number" of Americans in Ukraine.

Given the fact that the Biden administration stranded an unknown number of Americans in Afghanistan last year, we are rightfully concerned for the fate of American citizens again in harm's way in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/t6cuOGXA99 — Congressman Ted Budd (@RepTedBudd) January 25, 2022

Budd seeks response from Blinken on questions regarding Americans in Ukraine

The US Representative highlighted that the Biden administration left an unknown number of Americans in Afghanistan after its withdrawal last year and he expressed "extreme concern" for the US citizens who could potentially be in danger in Ukraine. He has sought a response from State Secretary Antony Blinken on certain questions regarding the safety of US citizens in Ukraine. In the first question, he asked Blinken, "does the Biden administration know the exact number of Americans who may be in need of evacuation from Ukraine?" Furthermore, Budd asked the Biden administration about their plan to evacuate Americans in Ukraine who wish to leave in case Russia attacks Ukraine. He asked about the steps that the Biden administration would take to keep the Americans safe in Ukraine if Moscow invades Ukraine? The letter from Representative Ted Budd has stated that tensions between Ukraine and Russia have escalated in recent months.

Image: AP