Trump Finally Issues 30-day Consolidated 'guidelines' For Americans Amid US Covid Horror

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a '30-day' set of guidelines in order to control the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in America, which has become the epicenter of the outbreak in terms of both confirmed cases and deaths. Taking to Twitter, he posted a picture with six guidelines and urged people to follow the directions of the state and local authorities.

US President Donald Trump on Monday extended the social distancing guidelines in the United States until April 30 in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis. The guidelines suggest to limit on mass gatherings and avoid any gatherings of over 10 people. Along with it, it urged older people to stay at home. While announcing the extension, he said, "The better you do the faster this whole nightmare will end. Therefore we will be extending our guidelines to April 30."

Coronavirus in the US

Leading the number of global positive cases of Coronavirus, the United States has become the new epicenter of the pandemic surpassing China, Italy, and Iran. With around 188,530 cases and 3,889 deaths till Wednesday morning, the Donald Trump administration faced momentous criticism for failing to contain the outbreak. From downplaying the Coronavirus threat to disregarding intelligence reports and calling to revive the economy amid a health crisis, Trump over the period has been accused of jeopardizing the health crisis.

At present, there are around 858,669 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 42,151 people across the world. Around 178,099 people have reportedly also recovered.

