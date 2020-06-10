US Reports 24,773 New Coronavirus Cases And 1,299 More Deaths In 24 Hours

According to the John Hopkins University tally, US has reported 24,773 new coronavirus cases and atleast 1,299 COVID related fatalities on June 9. According to the tally, the total number of cases in US stands at 1,985,670 and the current death tally climbed to at least 112,289. According to the reports, the US is one of the hardest-hit nations with US President Donald Trump being heavily criticized for his handling of the crisis. He was also criticized for not wearing a mask in public despite his administration's recommendations. The coronavirus pandemic has shattered the US economy and has pressured the local and state leaders to ease the lockdown restrictions.

Severe downturn in the economy

US has been facing severe downturn in the economy as business activities were shuttered due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Jobs with state and city governments are usually a source of stability in the US economy, but the financial devastation wrought by the coronavirus pandemic has forced cuts that will reduce public services — from schools to trash pickup, as per reports. The US unemployment rate fell to 13.3 per cent on June 6, registering an increase of 2.5 million jobs, leading President Donald Trump to describe the numbers as an affirmation of the good work his administration is doing.

