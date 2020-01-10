US Representatives Approve Resolution Limiting Trump's Military Action Against Iran

The US House of Representatives voted to limit the President's discretion for using military action against Iran, on Friday. The resolution will now have to pass through the US Senate. After the resolution has been approved by both the houses, the President will require congressional approval to use military action.

The vote share in the House of Representatives

The resolution was passed in the lower house of the US by 224-194 votes. The Republican representatives, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, and Francis Rooney of Florida defied their party as they voted in favour of the resolution. Whereas, Democratic representatives, Max Rose of New York, Ben McAdams of Utah, Anthony Brindisi of New York, Joe Cunningham of South Carolina, Elaine Luria of Virginia, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Kendra Horn of Oklahoma and Stephanie Murphy of Florida voted against their party’s stand and opposed the resolution.

Briefing to discuss Trump's decision

Following the Missile attack on US troops by Iran, Trump addressed the media. However, neither his speech nor any other statement by the Republicans have convinced the Democratic lawmakers. As per the Republicans, an imminent threat was the reason for the killing of top Iranian Military commander and the violence that followed thereafter.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defence Mark Esper, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, and CIA Director Gina Haspel held classified briefings for all 535 members of Congress to discuss the US President's decision to order a drone strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq last week.

