'America And World Can't Afford War,' Tweets Nancy Pelosi As Democrats Criticize Trump

Democrats in the US Congress warned against the escalating tension in the Middle East after the conflict in the area soared. Many party members have blamed US President Donald Trump saying that the attack was predictable. Earlier on Wednesday, Iran launched at least ten ballistic missiles against two military bases which stationed US forces in Iraq.

The attack was predictable

The news broke out during a Democrat meeting in the House of Representatives. According to other people present in the House, US Speaker Nancy Pelosi was handed over a note about the strike and she left soon thereafter.

Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2020

Read: 'All Is Well': Trump Insists After Iran Launches Multiple Missiles At US Airbases In Iraq

Read: India Issues Advisory To Avoid Travel To Iraq Amid US-Iran Tensions

The Democrats who had been critical of Trump’s decision to kill the Iranian leader General Soleimani said that the attack would escalate the already existing tension existing between the two nations.

They also said that Trump should seek approval from the Congress before taking any further military actions though the chances of non-agreement to trump’s decision is very less in the republican led senate.

Elizabeth Warren, a top Democrat leader and the candidate for November’s presidential election, in an event in New York, said:

"At this moment, my heart and my prayers are with our military and their families in Iraq and around the world. But this is a reminder why we need to de-escalate tension in the Middle East. The American people do not want a war with Iran."

Joe Biden, who is a former US vice president and another candidate for Democratic nominations for the presidential seat said that that the Iranian attack was predictable.

I’m going to hold off on commenting on the news tonight until we know more, but there is one thing I will say: Jill and I are keeping our troops and Americans overseas in our prayers. We hope you’ll keep them in yours. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 8, 2020

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer revealed that there was no surprise in the room on the news of the attack. He said that nobody would lament the loss of Qasem Soleimani because he was a vicious terrorist. Also, no one will be surprised about the response to his killings, he added.

On the other hand, Republican US senator Marco Rubio called for unity claiming that Iran aimed at turning Americans against each other.

#Iran is now openly calling for American’s to turn on each other.



The time will come to debate U.S. policy.



Tonight American & allied troops have come under direct attack by a nation-state & Americans must come together to support & protect them & respond appropriately. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 8, 2020

Read: Tehran Claims At Least 80 Killed In Iran Missile Strikes On US Airbases: LIVE Updates

Read: US Speaker Nancy Pelosi Yet To Name Impeachment Managers For Trump's Senate Trial