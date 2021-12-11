US Sanctions 4 Chinese Companies For Aiding Xi Jinping Govt To Racially Profile Uyghurs

The US, on Friday, sanctioned four major Chinese companies for aiding the racial profiling of Uyghurs, a community prosecuted by the Xi Jinping administration. The firms included AI firm SenseTime Group Ltd., Moxing Cartoon, Nings Cartoon Studio and Shanghai Hongman Cartoon. Notably, all aforementioned companies except SenseTime were also included in North Korea related sanctions.

Meanwhile, the US State Department emphasised that SenseTime owns or controls at least one individual who has operated or currently operates for China’s surveillance technology and has been profiling people from the minority community. It's subsidiary- Shenzhen SenseTime Technology Co.Ltd, meanwhile, has developed facial recognition technology that can determine target ethnicity. Particular focus was laid on identifying those from the Uyghur community.

“When applying for patent applications, Shenzhen SenseTime Technology Co. Ltd. has highlighted its ability to identify Uyghrs wearing beards, sunglasses and masks,” according to the US state department.

Persecution of Uyghurs

Despite an increasing slander from the west, China is adamant about not changing its policies towards the Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority community residing primarily in the Xinjiang region. Just a week ago, reports of Uyghurs being transported to different parts of the Chinese mainland left the international community stunned. Previously, there have been reports of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) earning millions of dollars by selling properties belonging to the Uyghurs.

Recently, a 20-minute clip surfaced on social media websites, showing the gruesome conditions in the Xinjiang detention camps. It was shot by an anonymous man, who identified himself only as ‘Guan guan’ and toured the so-called 're-education centres'. While China has always made headlines for illegal detentions and forced labour in the region, the clip focussed on living conditions. A later report stated that areas in the Uyghur belt in Xinjiang witness repression and there is widespread distress amongst the people in these regions.

(Image: AP)