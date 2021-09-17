US Sanctions 5 Men In Turkey For Providing Logistic, Financial Support To Al-Qaeda

The United States on Thursday, 16 September, announced sanctions against five supporters of Al-Qaeda operating in Turkey who are suspected of providing financial services and travel assistance to the group. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the sanctions and said that the United States will continue to target those who seek to inflict harm on the country and its citizens. In a press statement, he reiterated that the US remains committed to combating Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups around the globe.

Blinken said, “The United States remains committed to combatting Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups around the world, including by countering their financing. Today, the United States imposed sanctions against five Al-Qaeda supporters operating in Turkey who provided financial and logistical support to the group. These designations are being taken pursuant to Executive Order 13224, as amended.”

Further, the top US official added that the US will continue to work closely with its partners and allies, including Turkey, in identifying, exposing and disrupting the terrorist group’s financial support network. He said that the US will keep a “vigilant eye” on Al-Qaeda’s financial networks to deter them from abusing the international financial system to generate revenues for terrorist operations. While recalling the horrifying 9/11 attack, Blinken asserted that US will never forget the victims of the incident and Al-Qaeda’s other plots around the globe.

Sanctions highlight US' 'unwavering commitement' to eliminate terrorism

Meanwhile, according to the US Department of the Treasury, the five men sanctioned by the US are a mix of Turkish and Egyptian nationals who provided various forms of support to senior members of the terrorist organisation. Now, as a result of the latest US action, all assets these people have under the United States' jurisdiction will be frozen. The designation also shuts them out of much of the global financial system.

“These targeted sanctions highlight the United States’ unwavering commitment to sever financial support to Al-Qaeda,” said Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control Andrea M. Gacki. “We will continue working with our foreign partners, including Turkey, to expose and disrupt Al-Qaeda’s financial support networks".

