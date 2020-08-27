US Sanctions, China's Ballistic Missile Tests Further Escalate Tensions

China reportedly fired four ballistic missiles into the South China Sea during an anti-ship strike simulation amid escalating tensions with the United States. Scott D. Conn, a US navy vice admiral, told reporters on August 26 that the People’s Liberation Army has every right to hold such exercise as long as it is in accordance with international law and norms.

The simulation exercise coincided with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper speech at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in Hawaii, where he accused China of militarizing the South China Sea. He reiterated the US’ commitment to free and open Indo-Pacific, calling it an “epicentre of great power competition with China.”

Last month, the Defense Secretary had accused the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of continuing to engage in systemic rule-breaking, coercion and other malign activities. He said that the PLA continues its aggressive behaviour in the East and South China Seas, highlighting Beijing’s bullying tactic in the region.

Esper had denounced China’s alleged unlawful land reclamation and military exercises on and around disputed features in the South China Sea. He said that such exercises are inconsistent with its commitments set out in the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.

New visa restrictions

The PLA fired four medium-range ballistic missiles into the northern end of the South China Sea around the same time when the United States announced visa restrictions on Chinese individuals for involvement in the militarization of disputed outposts in the South China Sea. The Department of Commerce also added 24 state-owned Chinese enterprises to the Entity List, including several subsidiaries of China Communications Construction Company.

“Since 2013, the PRC has used its state-owned enterprises to dredge and reclaim more than 3,000 acres on disputed features in the South China Sea...trampling on the sovereign rights of its neighbours,” State Secretary Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

