US Sanctions North Korean, Russian Individuals Following Pyongyang's Missile Launches

The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions on eight North Korean and Russian individuals and entities responsible for procuring goods for Pyongyang's weapons programs. In a press note, the Treasury Department stated that the moves were in line with US efforts to prevent the advancement of North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and ballistic missile programs. It is also to impede attempts by North Korea to proliferate missile-related technologies.

The US first announced sanctions on five North Koreans, then the State Department followed with measures targeting one North Korean individual, one Russian individual and a Russian entity. The Treasury Department stated that its actions follow “six ballistic missile launches since September 2021” by North Korea. It also noted that Pyongyang “violated multiple” UNSC Resolutions.

“Today’s actions, part of the United States’ ongoing efforts to counter the DPRK’s weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, target its continued use of overseas representatives to illegally procure goods for weapons,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E Nelson in a statement.

“The DPRK’s latest missile launches are further evidence that it continues to advance prohibited programs despite the international community’s calls for diplomacy and denuclearization,” he added.

According to the press release, among those sanctioned are a Russia-based North Korean national who the Treasury said procured equipment from Russia for North Korea. Additionally, four China-based North Korean nationals were accused of procuring Chinese goods for North Korea’s weapons programmes. In a related action, the Treasury Department said the US Department of State also sanctioned another North Korean national, a Russian national and a Russian entity, for “having engaged in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery by DPRK”.

North Korea's missile test

Meanwhile, it is to mention that on Wednesday, North Korean state media reported that leader Kim Jong-Un personally oversaw a hypersonic missile test this week. The media outlet featured a photo of Kim at an undisclosed location. Notably, this is the first time state media has pictured the North Korean leader at a missile test since 2020.

Hypersonic weapons, which may reach speeds of over five times the speed of sound - or around 6,200 km/h - normally fly towards targets at lower elevations than ballistic missiles, BBC reported. North Korea has joined a limited group of nations working to build hypersonic missiles, which include the United States and China.

