US Says Aim Is To Reestablish Diplomatic Presence In Ukraine As Soon As It Is Safe

The United States clarified that it would not resume its embassy in Ukraine until the situation turned in the favour of the war-torn country. While speaking to the reporters on Thursday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the department was trying to reestablish its diplomatic presence in Ukraine but added it was only possible after the situation became normal for the US diplomats on the ground. However, when asked about the specific timeframe for the US diplomats to move to their offices in Kyiv, the spokesperson denied sharing further information.

"US will re-establish its presence in Ukraine as soon as it would be safe and practical to have US diplomats on the ground there," said Price.

"We are continuously assessing and reviewing the safety and the security situation," he added.

He mentioned that despite the US embassy's absence in the war-torn country, the department has been working significantly to coordinate and consult with Ukrainian partners. "The lack of diplomatic presence on the ground has in no way hampered our ability to coordinate and to consult with our Ukrainian partners," according to Price. Price said the core US embassy team for Ukraine will continue to remain in neighbouring Poland but will monitor conditions in Ukraine to determine the appropriate time to return to Kyiv. Notably, the United States had closed its embassy in February this year, citing the safety and security of its diplomats and staff working in Kyiv. Recently, France announced to move its embassy in Ukraine back to Kyiv from the western city of Lviv after Russian troops pulled away from regions around the capital. However, the exact date was also not announced by Paris.

Biden administration mulling sending top US official to Ukraine

Meanwhile, when asked about the administration's plan to send a top US official to the war-torn country, Ukraine, Price said he had no travel to announce. On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said that his team has been working to dispatch a senior member of his administration to Ukraine. "We're making that decision now," Biden said. According to the sources of CNN, the administration is considering sending Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin or Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Ukraine. Moreover, the source told the American News broadcaster that it is unlikely President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Kyiv anytime soon.

Image: usembkyiv/Instagram/AP