US Says Russia 'desperately' Turning To Iran And North Korea For Weapons Amid Ongoing War

US government officials have stated that they anticipate Russia's relationship with Iran to strengthen as Moscow looks for a reliable source of weapons, such as missiles and drones, to continue its war in Ukraine. These officials, including Wendy Sherman and Colin Kahl, are currently visiting Ukraine and spoke to journalists about the situation, noting that Russia seems to be running out of long-range strike options. Kahl also mentioned that it is a sign of Russia's desperation that they are now turning to Iran and North Korea for weapons.

"Frankly speaking, it is a sign of Russia's desperation that they are turning to Iran and North Korea," Kahl said, while referring to reports that Russia has sought ammunition from Pyongyang, and drones and ballistic missiles from Iran.

North Korea has said that it did not send ammunition to Russia for use in Ukraine. Iran at first denied it provided Russia with combat and reconnaissance drones, but later said it sent a small amount to Moscow before the large-scale invasion occurred on February 24. Ukraine and its allies in the West disagree with Iran's statement and claim that there have been frequent deliveries of a large number of drones since the invasion started. Additionally, they say that Russia is also building its own facilities to manufacture Iranian drones within its own borders.

US is concerned about Iran-Russia ties

There have been many reports that Russia has urged Iran to provide ballistic missiles, but there is no proof that Iran has done so. There have also been suggestions that Russia will support Iran by defending it from global action regarding its renewed nuclear program and by providing Iran with new weapons. According to an Iranian news agency, Tasnim, an Iranian official stated that Iran will soon receive a number of Russian-made Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets as well as advanced defense systems, missiles, and helicopters. An expert said that it is likely that Iran and Russia will strengthen their relationship in terms of aircraft as Russia will depend on other nations to acquire the weapons they lack.

The Deputy Secretary of State, Sherman, stated that the U.S. is closely monitoring Russia's missile production and may impose sanctions. He also made it clear that the U.S. will continue to support Ukraine against Russia's aggression, despite any threats or rumors of military escalation from President Putin. Sherman added, "As Putin continues to escalate, we too will take action".