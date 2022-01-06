US Says There'll Be No Progress With Russia If It Keeps A 'gun Pointed To Ukraine's Head'

On Wednesday, January 5, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that there will be no progress with Russia amid escalating tensions with the West as long as Moscow keeps a "gun pointed to Ukraine's head." Addressing a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, the top US diplomat insisted that Washington is "fully committed" to working out a diplomatic solution with its European partners. However, he said that the success of upcoming discussions with Russia will depend only on Kremlin's intention to de-escalate.

Ahead of the high-level security talks in Europe next week, top US and German diplomats issued a joint warning to Russia, pledging "huge" economic consequences if President Vladimir Putin goes forward with an invasion of Ukraine. The talks between the United States and Russia regarding security guarantees and the situation in Ukraine are expected to take place on January 10.

US Prez lists two ways to deal with Ukraine crisis: 'diplomacy' or 'deterrence'

"If Russia is serious about diplomacy and de-escalation, I believe there are things that all of us can do pretty rapidly to develop better confidence and alleviate some of our fears," Blinken was quoted as saying by Axios. He added that it's difficult to achieve real progress in any of these areas amid an atmosphere of escalation and threat.

The US Secretary also slammed Russia's "false narrative" that Ukraine is attempting to instigate a war. "That's a little like the fox claiming it had no choice but to attack the henhouse since the hens posed a threat in some way," Blinken said.

Last week, US President Joe Biden informed his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that there are two ways to deal with the Ukraine crisis: "diplomacy" or "deterrence," which would mean sanctions and increased military backing for NATO's eastern flank, as per a report by Axios.

It's worth noting that, in the context of rising tensions around Ukraine, security concerns have become a critical problem, with reports suggesting that Russia has deployed troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion. Russia has pushed roughly 70,000 troops towards Ukraine's border, according to US intelligence officials, and is preparing for an invasion early this year. Moscow, on the other hand, denies that it has any plans to strike Ukraine and rejects Western worries as a "propaganda campaign."

(Image: AP)