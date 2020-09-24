US: School Reopening Delayed In Sudbury Due To A Teen Party, 2 Parents Charged

Two parents in Sudbury, Massachusetts have been charged with the 'Social Host Law' for letting under-aged teens throw an alcohol party at their house. The party was reportedly thrown just before the school was set to reopen and the classes were about to begin. As a result of this Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School had to shift to an all-virtual learning system for the start of the school year.

In-person learning delayed in Sudbury

The Sudbury, MA Police Department uploaded the images of the notice issues on their official Facebook page. According to the caption, the notice has been issued by the Sudbury Police Department and the Sudbury Health Department. The department urged its citizens to take the matter seriously as it is not unique to the town. The caption read, ‘Please see the attached statements from both the Sudbury Police Department and the Sudbury Health Department. It should be noted, though there is a lot of interest in this incident, these criminal charges are not unique to our town. The "Social Host Law" is often charged when a department identifies gatherings allowing underage alcohol consumption’. With this, they also attached a link that provides more information about understanding the risks and liability of the social host law.

According to reports by NBC Boston, students were not wearing masks and were not following social distancing measures. Also, few gave fake names due to which they could not be identified, tested, monitored and isolated. This added on to the risk of being exposed to COVID-19. This contributed in delaying the opening of schools and in-person learning in the district.

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected 32,143,941 people worldwide with the global death toll reaching over 900,000. According to a tally by the John Hopkins University, the United States has a total number of 7,141,539 cases with 206,616, making it the country with the highest number of cases.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)