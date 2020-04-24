US Scientists Say Sunlight Destroys Coronavirus Quickly, Hope It Would Ease In Summer

A top US official while talking to the press on April 23 said that government scientists have found that sunlight destroys the new coronavirus quickly, offering hope that its spread may ease in the summer. Though the study has not been made public yet, the official told reporters that the ultraviolet rays had a powerful impact on the virus. William Bryan, Acting Homeland Security Under Secretary for Science and Technology, was speaking at the White House when he informed the reporters about the new research.

Read: France Testing If Nicotine Could Prevent People From Contracting Coronavirus

"Our most striking observation to date is the powerful effect that solar light appears to have on killing the virus, both surfaces and in the air. We've seen a similar effect with both temperature and humidity as well, where increasing the temperature and humidity or both are generally less favorable to the virus. The virus is dying at a much more rapid pace just from exposure to higher temperatures and just from exposure to humidity," William told reporters during the briefing.

Read: WHO Is An Indispensable Partner For Germany, Says Angela Merkel

Findings

William used slides to present the major findings carried out by the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center in Maryland. The findings showed that it takes about eight hours for the virus to reduce to half its amount if exposed to 21 to 24 degrees Celcius with 20 per cent humidity on a non-porous surface. However, the half-time was reduced to just six hours with 80 per cent humidity and just two minutes when exposed to sunlight with the equation.

Read: Digital Video Game Spending Reaches Record High Amid COVID-19 Lockdown: Report

Although the findings showed that solar light had a potent impact on the virus, William advised people to still follow the safety guidelines issued by the department of health. He said, "The virus survives for a shorter period in sunlight, but that should not be an invitation to ignore safety guidelines. It would be irresponsible for us to say that we feel that the summer is just gonna totally kill the virus and it will be free for all and that people ignore those guidelines, that's not the case."

Read: Drop In Carbon Emissions Due To COVID-19 Only 'short-term' Good News: UN Body

(Image Credit: AP)

