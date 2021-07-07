US Secretary Of State Anthony Blinken Extends 'warm Wishes' To Dalai Lama On 86th Birthday

The United States Secretary of States Anthony Blinken on Tuesday, July 6, called Dalai Lama "an inspiration for many around the world" adding that people worldwide are drawn to his messages of compassion, equality, and inclusivity." Blinken issued a statement extending “warm wishes” to Dalai Lama on the occasion of his 86th birthday on July 6. US Dept of State Secretary said that he has “deep respect and appreciation for His Holiness’ grace, wisdom, and humility, as well as his dedication to greater global equality and the equal rights of all people, including his fellow Tibetans.”

The Tibetan spiritual leader and the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, on July 6 turned 86 and the world leaders, politicians, including India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings and well wishes. In a tweet, the Indian Prime Minister said, “Spoke on phone to His Holiness the @DalaiLama to convey greetings on his 86th birthday.” Although due to COVID-19, the birthday celebrations for the spiritual leader were cancelled this year at the Tsuglagkhang or the Dalai Lama Monastery in McLeodganj, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. The Tibetan leader has his headquarters in the hill station city.

Meanwhile, Namgyal Monastery in Ithaca, New York announced their plans to establish a library in his honour on occasion of his birthday. "Today we wish a happy birthday to his holiness the Dalai Lama, whose grace and compassion have served as an inspiration to all of us,” spokesperson Ned Price said at a presser. "We commend his dedication to the global Tibetan community and to all those around the world who share in his important message of peace and kindness and his commitment to equality and, importantly, to human dignity. We join all of those in wishing His Holiness many more years to come,” he added.

Dalai Lama appreciates India

In the 4 minute footage released by his private office, Dalai Lama said, that he had “taken full advantage of India’s freedom and religious harmony”. Appreciating India for providing asylum, the spiritual leader said, “I want to assure you that for the rest of my life I am committed to reviving ancient Indian knowledge.” Furthermore, he added, “I really appreciate the Indian concept of secular values — not dependent on religion — such as honesty, karuna (compassion), and ahimsa (non-violence).” He propagated teachings of compassion and non-violence, saying, “This is my offering to my friends. All my brothers and sisters should keep these two things in mind—non-violence and compassion. On my birthday, this is my gift."