US Senator Cory Booker Endorses Former VP Joe Biden As Democratic Presidential Candidate

Former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker has endorsed Former Vice President Joe Biden. Booker ended his own presidential campaign in January and pledged to do everything he can to ensure that a Democratic candidate becomes the President of the United States in the 2020 elections.

'Restore honour'

Senator Booker announced that he was endorsing Joe Biden on Twitter on March 9. As per reports, Booker believes that Biden will restore honour to the Oval Office and tackle the most important challenges faced by the United States. Bookers recent decision follows recent endorsements by several other failed Democratic presidential candidates like Sen. Kamala Harris of California and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.

The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose.@JoeBiden won’t only win - he’ll

show there's more that unites us than divides us.



He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.



That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe. pic.twitter.com/RcsnZs5mfQ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 9, 2020

Campaigns to go on

Despite having more than 500 confirmed cases in the United States, 2020 Presidential hopefuls Biden, Trump, and Sanders will continue their rallies as planned. According to public health experts, large scale rallies are breeding grounds for potentially deadly illnesses. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on March 8 claimed that his campaign was considering when it would be prudent to cancel large campaign rallies.

According to reports, Bernie Sanders claimed in a series of interviews that the most important thing is the protection of the health of the American people and that his campaign was in talks with public health officials from all over the nation. Sanders added that this was an issue that every organisation and every candidate had to face.

As per reports, federal health authorities have advised older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions to avoid crowded places because they are more at risk from the virus. Fear of the Coronavirus has already led to the cancellation of music and arts festivals and other events around the country.

Fierce Battle

The fear of the virus has not led to Donald Trump and his Democratic rivals, Sanders and Biden from cancelling big rallies. Each man is in his 70s. Reports indicate that Biden's campaign was following the guidelines of state and federal health experts on the Coronavirus outbreak. But despite the growing risk, there were no changes in his campaign activities.

According to reports, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh on March 8 announced that Donald Trump's campaign was proceeding as normal and that they would announce rallies when they are ready to announce rallies.

As per reports, Sanders drew more than 7,000 people to a convention hall in Detroit on March 6. Sanders' campaign also claimed that 15,000 people attended his rally held on March 7 in Chicago’s Grant Park.