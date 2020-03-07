MSK Prasad On Toughest Decisions As Chief Selector Excluding Rayudu's WC Snub

Chief selector MSK Prasad revealed the most challenging decisions that he had to take. Prasad who had selected the Indian team for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 had to make a couple of tough decisions in his life and no, it does not include veteran batsman Ambati Rayudu's World Cup snub or finding a number four batsman.

The most challenging decisions taken by MSK Prasad

During a recent interview, MSK Prasad said that dropping Team India's then frontline spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja from the limited-overs format and preparing a successor for India's 2011 World Cup-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni were the challenging decisions he had to take as the chief selector.

Ashwin and Jadeja were probably not in the scheme of things because of their poor bowling performance in the ICC Champions Trophy final against arch-rivals Pakistan where the Men In Blue had suffered a bitter defeat. The frontline finger spinners were replaced by wrist-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav who went on to win a lot of matches for India. Ashwin has only been featuring in red-ball cricket since 2017 while Jadeja made his way into the limited-overs side by some outstanding performances in Asia Cup 2018 which was won by India.

Coming back to Dhoni, he was last seen in the Indian jersey during that heart-breaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss against New Zealand last July and there are no details about his international career. He will next be seen in the upcoming edition of the IPL which gets underway on March 29.

On a personal note, this season will be a crucial one for the former Indian captain as a good season here can get him back onto the national selectors' radar. With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, MSD will have to be at his best to get into the scheme of things. Not only will Dhoni look to make his bat do the talking but he will also be eager to lead his team to a fourth IPL triumph.

