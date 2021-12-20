US Sen Elizabeth Warren Tests COVID Positive Despite Being Fully 'vaccinated & Boosted'

United States Senator Elizabeth Warren on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Taking to Twitter, a Democrat from Massachusetts, Warren wrote that she is experiencing mild symptoms in a breakthrough case of the virus even though she has been "vaccinated and boosted." However, Warren did not confirm how she might have contracted the virus.

I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 19, 2021

In her tweet, Warren also informed that she regularly tested for the virus and turned negative earlier this week, and used the occasion to urge everyone to get their due jabs and booster doses. It is pertinent to mention that she is among the US senators who tested positive despite being fully vaccinated. Earlier in August, South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. Later, senators Roger Wicker, Angus King and John Hickenlooper also felt "under the weather" following which they took a COVID test. All three of them tested positive for the virus despite being fully vaccinated.

43 US states report Omicron cases

Warren's news comes hot on the heels of spiking COVID-19 cases, coinciding with the new variant Omicron spreading across 89 countries. The "Variant of Concern", as labelled by World Health Organisation (WHO), has been reported from at least 43 US states, including Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Washington DC and more. As per John Hopkins University data, the US on Sunday crossed 50 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 806,000 COVID-related fatalities. On the vaccination front, more than 203.7 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, says the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Meanwhile, for the third day in a row, New York surpassed it's daily caseload record of COVID-19 cases, topping 22,478 cases on Sunday, New York City Councilmember Mark D. Levine stated, as reported by US Today. On the other hand, data on Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for children aged 2-5 will not be available untill the second quarter of 2022 after trials suggested that two-dose regimen failed to produce adequate immune response against the COVID virus, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to President of US Joe Biden, told CNN. He also added that the virus has an "extraordinary capacity of spreading."

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)