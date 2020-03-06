US Announces USD 8.3bn In Coronavirus Funding As Death Toll Reaches 12

The United States lawmakers on March 5 passed on an emergency USD 8.3 billion bill to battle the deadly coronavirus. The virus has till now infected over 226 people and claimed 13 lives across America, international media reported. The bill received sweeping bipartisan support by the Senate just one day after it was proposed by the house in order to get it quickly signed by President Donald Trump.

Read: Donald Trump Says ‘haven't Touched My Face In Weeks’ Amid Coronavirus Dread

Talking about the bill to international media, Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy said that the American people are looking for leadership and want assurance that their government is up to the task of protecting health and safety. The proposal is significantly above USD 2.5 billion that President Donald Trump had initially requested but the President said that he was happy to accept more.

Trump says virus “certainly” might impact economy

Meanwhile, Trump confessed on March 5 that the coronavirus outbreak “certainly” might have an impact on the country's economy. While appearing at his first town hall meeting of the 2020 election season, Trump has said that the fatal virus can hurt the economy, but later added that he “likes” that American people are now spending money inside the country.

While urging people to remain calm, the US President claimed that his administration has “plans for every single possibility”. However, Trump also hoped that the epidemic “doesn't last too long”. COVID-19 has now spread to over 70 countries and also taken a toll on the stock market while raising fears of an economic dip as Trump campaigns for a second term in the office.

Read: Donald Trump Admits Coronavirus Outbreak 'certainly Might Impact' US Economy

Also, Starbucks has reportedly banned the use of personal cups over the mounting fears of the coronavirus spread. The coffee chain that allows its customers to carry their own cups for coffee and gives a 10 per cent discount for the same, has halted the practice with immediate effect, confirmed reports.

Read: Trump Set To Sign $8.3B Bill To Fight Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: 11 Coronavirus Deaths In US, Working Hard To Keep Numbers Low: Trump



