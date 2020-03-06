Donald Trump Admits Coronavirus Outbreak 'certainly Might Impact' US Economy

After applauding his own administration for handling the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the United States President Donald Trump has confessed on March 5 that it “certainly” might have an impact on the country's economy. While appearing at his first town hall meeting of the 2020 election season, Trump has said that the fatal virus can hurt the economy, but later added that he “likes” that American people are now spending money inside the country.

As the total confirmed cases of coronavirus reach at least 226 in the United States with 13 deaths, Trump claims that “it's all going to work out”. While urging people to remain calm, the US President claimed that his administration has “plans for every single possibility”. However, Trump also hoped that the epidemic “doesn't last too long”. COVID-19 has now spread to over 70 countries and also taken a toll on the stock market while raising fears of an economic dip as Trump campaigns for a second term in the office.

Trump accused democrats of 'politicising coronavirus'

Earlier, during his campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, Trump not only called the deadly coronavirus as Democrats' “new hoax” but also linked it to immigration on February 29. The US President accused Democrats of “politicising the coronavirus”. The Trump administration has been widely criticised for a “chaotic” approach towards the handling of the epidemic and also appointing US Vice President Mike Pence to lead the coronavirus task force in the country.

However, in a packed rally for his re-election at Coliseum and Performing Arts Center, Trump had also defended the handling of the outbreak by his administration and called it 'new hoax' by Democrats after Russian investigation in American elections and the impeachment. Furthermore, he linked the outbreak with immigration and talked about the Democrat policy of open borders which according to him is a “direct threat” to the wellbeing of US citizens. However, the US President did not cite any evidence to link the COVID-19 with migration at the southern border where much of his anti-immigration policy is reportedly focussed.

“We are doing everything in our power to keep the infection and those carrying the infection from entering the country. We have no choice,” Trump said. “Whether it’s the virus that we’re talking about or the many other public health threats, the Democrat policy of open borders is a direct threat to the health and wellbeing of all Americans.”

(With inputs from agencies)