US Senate Confirms First Openly Transgender Person As Assistant Secretary Of Health

US Senate on Wednesday made history after it elected first-ever openly trans federal official Dr Rachel Levine for key health post voting 52-48 in her favour. The former Pennsylvania Health Secretary, described a "trusted voice" by Sen. Patty Murray, was handed the role of assistant secretary of health and will oversee LGBTQ+ healthcare and healthcare equity among many other serious responsibilities. Several Democrats as well as Republican senators including Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine supported Levine for the position at the Health and Human Services offices in Joe Biden's administration. The US president nominated her back in January owing to her vast experience and expertise in leading the commonwealth’s COVID-19 response.

Levine will bring “steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic — no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability,” US president Joe Biden had said in January, during her nomination. Levine’s appointment was celebrated by the transgender community and activists for LGBTQ+ rights across the United States. Her appointment comes at a time when several Rep. governors are seeking to outlaw the healthcare for transgender communities by introducing controversial bills, some of which turned into legislation such as the bill signed by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. The LGBTQ+ rights movement experts, therefore, have hailed Biden’s overturning decision by electing a trans for a key position in his administration.



"At a time when hateful politicians are weaponizing trans lives for their own perceived political gain, Dr. Levine's confirmation lends focus to the contributions trans people make to our nation," former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, president of the LGBTQ Victory Institute, told AP.

President of the LGBTQ Victory Institute referred to Senators like Rand Paul, R-Ky., who voted against Levine’s election and has been a harsh critic about the transgenders availing the medical treatments for hormones and puberty. “Do you believe that minors are capable of making such a life-changing decision as changing one’s sex?” Paul asked during Levine’s confirmation hearing on Feb. 25.

Opposed by conservatives

Levine’s election was also contested by the conservative Family Research Council which alleged that Levine was Pennsylvania’s health secretary she had supported “a variety of pro-abortion and anti-religious freedom proposals.” Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who also voted against Levine’s election lashed out, saying: “In Pennsylvania, the pandemic struck seniors in nursing homes disproportionately hard compared to other states. This was due in part to poor decisions and oversight by Dr. Levine and the Wolf administration.”

