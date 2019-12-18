US Senate Approves Bill To Create New Space Force, Russia Pipeline Sanctions

The US Senate gave the green light to a very big $738 billion bill on December 17, giving Donald Trump a massive financial package to create a brand new space force along side seeking to put a restriction to Russia's goals in the energy sector. According to reports, the National Defence Authorisation Act was passed with 86 to eight votes, witnessing a significant increase from the $716 billion sanctioned in 2018.

According to reports, the allocation of $738 billion will go on to fund various military activities such as helping the troops in Afghanistan, building of ships in an attempt to boost intelligent tactics against Russia and also increasing and helping to expand the number of drones used by the forces.

The National Defence Authorisation Act

The National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) has resulted in a 3.1 per cent raise for military personnel, marking their highest raise in 10 years. It will also help build a sixth space military branch after the space branches of the Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Air Force and the US Army. According to reports, the new built space force will be functioning in a department belonging to the US Air Force. It's mission will be to stop enemy actions against the United States of America and its allies in space.

The sanctions imposed by the US came into existence with an aim to put a stop to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline being constructed under the Baltic Sea. The pipeline will help Russia to double its shipments of natural gas to Germany. In relation to this, US experts in the legal sector will result in Russia receiving billions alongside increase its influence in Europe.

According to reports, the NDAA was passed for the 59th consecutive year after getting an approval from Republican and Democratic lawmakers belonging to both the Senate and House armed services committees. The bill will allocate $635 billion to the Pentagon whereas $23.1 billion will be given to the department of energy. US operations in countries such as Iraq, Somalia, Syria and Afghanistan will be allocated $71.5 billion. The bill will also give $5.3 billion for US military bases in North Carolina and Florida for emergency disaster recovery.

(With inputs from agencies)