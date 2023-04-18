US Senate Report: China Began Developing COVID Vaccines Months Before The Outbreak

An explosive report released by the US Senate claimed that Chinese researchers began developing two COVID vaccines in November 2019. The reports stated that Beijing was involved in developing vaccines, months before the deadly COVID-19 outbreak took over the world. According to Telegraph, the claims were made in a 300-page document that also concluded that the pandemic was most likely linked to a lab leak in Wuhan, which was a result of a "research-related incident". As per the news outlet, the US Senate report stated that the theory that COVID-19 transmitted from animals to humans in a random market holds no “presumption of accuracy”.

According to Telegraph UK, the report argued that Chinese researchers started developing COVID-19 vaccines at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), back in 2019. This would have meant that “SARS-CoV-2” would have been present in the lab way before the actual outbreak took place. The report also agreed with the accusations that the draconian Chinese administration covered up the early cases of the deadly virus. As per the report by the news outlet, the 300-page report is the full version of the 35-page summary report which was published in October last year by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.“The Covid-19 pandemic was, more likely than not, the result of a research-related incident,” the 35-page report stated.

No definitive conclusion yet

While the report made several claims about the origin of the deadly virus and the related vaccines, it also stated state that it has yet to provide a definitive conclusion of the origin of the devastating pandemic. "More information is needed to arrive at a more precise if not a definitive, understanding of the origins...and how the Covid-19 pandemic began,” the report stated. “Governments, leaders, public health officials, and scientists involved in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic and working to prevent future pandemics, must commit to greater transparency, engagement, and responsibility in their efforts,” it further added.

Last month the Director of the FBI, Christopher Wray claimed that COVID was most likely leaked from the Wuhan lab. “The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan," Wray asserted as per the report by the Telegraph UK. Similar assertions were also made by the US Department of Energy. The department also stated that a lab leak most likely caused the pandemic, however, the department made those proclamations with less confidence. Throughout the whole ordeal, China has denied all these accusations hurled against the country.