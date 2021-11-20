US Senator Establishes Measure To Impose Sanctions If Russia Escalates Ukraine Conflict

In a major development, the chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez has established a measure that would impose a wide variety of penalties on Russia whenever the nation will try to engage or support the major escalation of conflicts against the likes of Ukraine. According to an amendment document, "Substantial new sanctions should be imposed in the event that the Government of the Russian Federation engages in escalators military or other offensive operations against Ukraine," Sputnik reported.

As per the amendment, the United States president Joe Biden would evaluate if Russia is involved in any conflict. Furthermore, Biden would determine whether knowingly Russia is supporting a considerable rise of conflicts or hostile activity in or against Ukraine in comparison to levels prior to November 1, 2021.

A measure was established to determine Russia's involvement in the Ukraine conflict

It is pertinent to mention here that high-ranking Russian administration, as well as military leaders, entities and officials linked to Nord Stream 2 (which is a new export gas pipeline passing from Russia to Europe across the Baltic Sea), Russian banks, and even state-owned enterprises, will be targeted by the sanctions if any involvement in the conflicts is discovered. The measure also prohibits the transactions of primary and secondary national debt.

In addition to this, the measure authorises increased security aid for Ukraine. The amendment was proposed this week and will be submitted as part of the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, which the US Senate Bob Menendez approved to conduct a conversation on Friday morning.

Russia-Ukraine conflict

Meanwhile, as per media reports, it has been claimed that since late last month, Russia has been increasing military build-up at the border between Russia and Ukraine, further claiming that the movement began after Russia finished substantial joint military exercises with Belarus called Zapad-2021, Sputnik reported. Furthermore, last week, Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, stated that Russia had placed around 100,000 troops all along the country's border, prompting Washington to accuse Moscow of attempting to replicate its 2014 invasion.

On the other hand, Moscow responded last week by saying that media reports about Russia sending soldiers to the Ukrainian border did not match reality. Russian President Vladimir Putin has also criticised the aggressive tone of recent operations in the Black Sea undertaken by the US and a number of its partners.

(Image: AP/ Representative Image)