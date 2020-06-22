US Senator Kamala Harris Opposes Use Of Tear Gas On Protesters Amid COVID-19

Democratic US Senator Kamala Harris has expressed her anger over the use of tear gas on peaceful protests of Black Lives Matter amid the coronavirus outbreak and called it “outrageous”. Taking on Twitter to oppose the actions of police forces using such measures to stop the demonstrations have increased the risk of being infected with COVID-19. Harris also noted that she, along with her colleagues in the US government are trying to call for agencies that would prevent the transmission of novel coronavirus which has now infected over 2.2 million people in the country. Even though some US states have ordered against the use of tear gas, others have preferred the method to prevent violence during the protests.

The fact that law enforcement is using tear gas on protestors in the middle of a pandemic is outrageous. My colleagues and I are calling for agencies to cease these tacts to prevent the increased risk of coronavirus transmission and unnecessary hospitalizations. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 22, 2020

Even though US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised Democratic leaders for being not harsh enough against the protesters and the violence in the state, the US senator’s anger came just weeks after 1,300 medical officials have signed a petition calling against the use of tear gas and pepper spray to disperse the protesters at Black Lives Matter rallies.

Read - Police Fire Tear Gas At Protest Against Mali's President

Unrest has prevailed in many states across the US which was triggered by the death of African American George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis. Thousands of people have flooded the streets of major cities amid the coronavirus outbreak and police officials have not only advised against such mass gatherings but have even taken violent measures to control the demonstrations.

Read - Tear Gas Fired At Rally Against Police Brutality And Injustice

Tear gas can accelerate transmission

Citing the fear of a surge in coronavirus cases, the medical professionals including doctors, nurses, disease experts have noted that the measures taken by the police authorities will accelerate the spread of COVID-19 disease. In an open letter, the health experts have said that the police brutality could lead to worsening the situation of coronavirus outbreak which has already spread unevenly among Americans based on their racial orientation. The authorities in Minneapolis, Philadelphia, New York among other US cities have adhered to tactics like launching fumes of chemical irritants and smoke to disperse the demonstrations.

Doctors advised, “Oppose any use of tear gas, smoke, or other respiratory irritants, which could increase risk for COVID-19 by making the respiratory tract more susceptible to infection, exacerbating existing inflammation, and inducing coughing.”

Read - Riot Police Fire Tear Gas As Protests Continue

Read - Police Fire Tear Gas As Clashes Continue In Beirut

