US Sends Ultimatum To Somalia President After Prime Minister's Sacking

After Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo attempted to depose Prime Minister Mohamed Roble ahead of elections, the United States sent an ultimatum to President Farmaajo. The US State Department's Bureau of African Affairs issued a statement on Twitter stating that the United States is prepared to act against those who hinder Somalia's path to peace. It described the suspension of Roble as alarming.

The Bureau of American Affairs also said that they support his efforts for speedy and credible elections. The US embassy urged all parties to de-escalate tensions for the National Consultative Council to convene quickly to accelerate and strengthen the electoral process and bring the polls to a rapid and credible finish.

US criticised for interfering in Somalia's political affairs

The US' decision to comment on the Somalia situation prompted some analysts to criticise the US. Fadumo Qasim Dayib, who is a Somali politician who ran for president for the first time in 2016 criticised the US for their interference in a Tweet, stating that first and foremost, they put one Somali politician against the other and secondly, they published comments pleading with the parties to de-escalate the situation. Thirdly, Dayib said, they give their subordinates airtime and fourthly, he accused the US of defaming the country's image. Further criticising the US, Dayib said, "Fifth, they tighten their noose and show why they're needed in Somalia."

Farmaajo suspending Roble because of 'corruption'

Farmaajo declared on Monday that he was suspending Roble from office because of corruption, Sputnik reported. Farmaajo accused Roble of interfering in an investigation into allegations that he stole a piece of coastal property belonging to the Somali Army by reorganising the Justice and Defense ministries and suspending the Somali Coast Guard commander, General Abdihamid Mohamed Dirir, who brought the allegations against him.

In response, Roble accused Farmaajo of attempting to destroy government institutions and ordered all Somali national forces to work under the leadership of the prime minister's office, according to the Sputnik report. Farmaajo has long been a US partner in the region, collaborating with US Africa Command to combat al-Shabaab, a terrorist group that is associated with al-Qaeda.

Farmaajo was elected President after winning 1st democratic poll since 1967

Farmaajo was elected president in 2017 after winning the country's first democratic election since 1967. In 2010 and 2011, he served as Prime Minister of Somalia for six months. According to the Sputnik report, despite his administration's tight relationship with Washington, Farmaajo defied convention by signing a Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Cooperation in 2018 with Ethiopia and Eritrea.

