In response to Myanmar's military coup violence that led to havoc in Burma, New sanctions were imposed on 22 individuals closely related to the military regime, July 3rd, Friday. These sanctions were levied following the brutal campaign of violence that provoked not only adults but children too and continued imposing costs in connection with the military regime. State department spokesperson Ned Price reported further measures were taken against the Burmese military regime and its leaders for their constant downfall to reverse the course and advance a path for democracy. Pursuant to Executive order 14014, 22 individuals related to the military regime were prohibited from the property with respect to the situation in Burma said the US Department of Treasury's Office of Assets Control.

What paved a path for the brutality

A year-long state of emergency was declared after the military took the charge and seized control on February 1, following a general election led and won by Aung San Suu Kyi. She was among the world's famous women for campaigning to restore democracy in the 1990s and spent 15 years in detention after organising several rallies and free elections. The armed forces led by Military commander-in-chief Aung Hlaing backed the opposition and claimed the widespread as a fraud. The coup took place as the new session of the parliament was set to open. Aung Suu was held at an unknown location and was facing charges. The other NLD MPs escaped the arrest and formed new groups in hiding. Protests over the coup formation have been the largest since the Saffron Revolution in 2007. Teachers, lawyers, students, government office workers, bank workers protested against the coup besides, the military imposed restrictions to curfews and gatherings.

Litigation and scholium of Influential Countries

Military forces have used water cannons, rubber bullets and live ammunition trying to cease the protest, which led to the killing of more than 888 people and around 5173 people were in detention. Various countries condemned the military takeover and the subsequent crackdown. ''Burma was under the reign of terror'', accused the US secretary of the State Antony Blinken. Andrea Gacki, director of the treasury's office said, " will continue to impose an increasing cost on Burma's military and promote accountability for those responsible for the violence. US commerce department slapped sanctions on four business entities that were responsible to provide revenue and other financial support to the military. The Burmese military, SAC, and others who supported the coup violence were under sanction. US urges the military to cooperate with the implementation of the ASEAN Five Point Consensus and restore democracy in Burma. Meanwhile, South Asian countries have been pursuing diplomatic efforts to cease the crisis.