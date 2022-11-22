US Space Force Dedicates 1st Ever Component Command In The Indo-Pacific To Counter China

The United States Space Force (USSF) is set to establish its first-ever component command in the Indo-Pacific region citing the increasing threats from regional rivals such as China and North Korea. The announcement was made by the US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) on Monday, noting that the command would undertake the responsibility of the new Space Force unit after it launches later this week.

Join us LIVE on Tuesday, November 22nd at 10 am HST/ 3 pm EST as we welcome the newest #USINDOPACOM Component Command, U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific! Livestream link will be available on our page once the event starts. #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific #ActivatingAcceleration pic.twitter.com/SGG8S31Eti — U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (@INDOPACOM) November 21, 2022

The announcement comes amid a recent flare-up of tensions between Washington and multiple regional rivals, namely North Korea and China. Bilateral ties between Washington and Beijing have been sour since the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-governed island nation of Taiwan in August, following which China conducted large-scale military drills around Taiwan, which included live-fire exercises and a naval blockade.

Moreover, US-North Korea relations also took a brunt after a series of joint military drills between the US forces and the South Korean military prompted Pyongyang to launch a series of retaliatory missile tests, including the launch of several Submarine Launched Ballistic Missiles (SBLMs) and Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs).

Implications of the USSF’s presence in the Indo-Pacific

According to reports, the USSF component command will improve America’s capabilities in the region to detect and intercept various threats such as ballistic and cruise missiles. The newly appointed chief of space operations of the branch, Lt Gen B Chance Saltzman, has suggested previously that the unit would largely focus on Beijing’s activities, reported RT.

“We just think space is so critical now that we need a seat at that table,” RT quoted Saltzman as saying during an event in May last year. Lt Gen Saltzman had labelled China “the pacing threat” and stressed that it was essential for the US to raise the service component at INDOPACOM.

What is USSF’s purpose?

The USSF is the space service branch of the American Armed Forces and one of the eight US uniformed services. These include the US Army, US Navy, US Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Commissioned Officer Corps and the US Space Force. Moreover, the USSF is the world's only independent space force.

The Space Force is overseen by the secretary of the US Air Force and functions under the Department of the US Air Force. The Secretary of Air Force is appointed by the US President with Senate confirmation and reports to the US Secretary of Defense.

Moreover, INDOPACOM is the combatant command responsible for much of East Asia, including the Indian subcontinent and will be the first to host a Space Force component since the branch’s creation in late 2019.