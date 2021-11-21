US Space Force Lags Behind Russia, China In Hypersonic Weapons capabilities: Official

On Saturday, November 20, a top US Space Force official warned that the country's hypersonic weapons capabilities are "not as sophisticated" as that of China or Russia. Gen. David Thompson, vice chief of space operations, admitted that the United States is lagging behind in terms of developing new and cutting-edge weaponry. "In terms of hypersonic programmes, we are not as advanced as the Chinese or the Russians," said Gen. Thompson at the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada, as reported by POLITICO.

His statement comes a week after China launched a missile that circled the globe before striking the target. Last week, Russia also launched a hypersonic missile from a warship in the Arctic, demonstrating how swiftly America's two main competitors are advancing in terms of technology, reported the outlet. Hypersonic missiles travel at least five times the speed of sound, but their ability to glide through the atmosphere while changing directions at such a fast rate makes them almost impossible to be tracked and destroyed with existing radars.

US Navy plans to deploy its own version of the missile

The US military isn't expected to field its first missile until 2024, despite the Pentagon pushing the development of new hypersonic missiles. In 2025, the Navy plans to deploy its own version of the missile on a destroyer and on Virginia-class submarines in 2028. Following his public statements, Gen. Thompson told POLITICO that the Space Force is working to "figure out the type of satellite constellation that is needed" to track these missiles. "It's a new difficulty, but it's not one for which we don't have a solution. All we have to do now is comprehend it, thoroughly design it, and fly it," he stated.

While there is no set date for when these new satellites will be deployed into orbit, Gen. Thompson stated that they are rapidly modifying their approach and timelines. Meanwhile, Adm. John Aquilino, head of US Indo-Pacific Command stated that it should come as no surprise that China is building technologies that would be viewed negatively by like-minded allies and partners. Thompson and Aquilino both voiced concern about how the procurement process, which is frequently lengthy and risk-averse, is harming military competition from beneath the sea and into space.

Image: Twitter/ @MI6 ROGUE/AP