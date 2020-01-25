The Debate
US Space Force Logo Holds An Uncanny Resemblance To 'Star Trek's' Starfleet, Netizens Say

US News

As soon as the logo was posted on Twitter, netizens noted that the emblem bears an uncanny resemblance to the insignia from the cult sci-fi TV series Star Trek

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
US Space Force

United States President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled the logo for Space Force, the newly established sixth branch of the Armed Forces. As soon as the logo was posted on Twitter, netizens noted that the emblem bears an uncanny resemblance to the insignia from the cult sci-fi TV series 'Star Trek'.

READ | US Space Force Unveils Uniform, Netizens Ask ‘how Many Trees Expected’

Netizen reacts

George Takei, star of the original 1960s Star Trek TV series, tweeted in response. He joked about the similarity to the logo for Starfleet, the fictional space exploration and defence organization from Star Trek.

READ | China Attacks US Space Force As Threat To Outer Space Peace

READ | Trump Officially Launches US Space Force, Approves Funds Worth $1.4 Trillion

About Space Force

Space Force separated itself from the Air Force's Space Command to become the sixth branch of the military, joining the Air force, Marine Corps, Army, Navy, and Coast Guard. Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act in December, which authorized a budget for the Space Force.

Currently, the U.S. Air Force manages the space domain through the Space Command. Space Force would stand as a separate branch alongside the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. However, the newest branch is expected to be akin to the structure of the Marine Corps, which is a component of the U.S. Department of the Navy but has separate representation on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The new service branch will be represented on the Joint Chiefs and overseen by an Air Force undersecretary for space.

READ | Space Force Will Start Small But Let Trump Claim A Big Win

