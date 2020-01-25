US Space Force Logo Holds An Uncanny Resemblance To 'Star Trek's' Starfleet, Netizens Say

United States President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled the logo for Space Force, the newly established sixth branch of the Armed Forces. As soon as the logo was posted on Twitter, netizens noted that the emblem bears an uncanny resemblance to the insignia from the cult sci-fi TV series 'Star Trek'.

After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

Netizen reacts

George Takei, star of the original 1960s Star Trek TV series, tweeted in response. He joked about the similarity to the logo for Starfleet, the fictional space exploration and defence organization from Star Trek.

Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this... https://t.co/msYcJMlqjh — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 24, 2020

That literally looks like the United Federation of Planets logo with a Star Trek communicator badge on top of it. pic.twitter.com/5Bwv8vuqs6 — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) January 24, 2020

Yesss!!!!! I want all the merch! pic.twitter.com/w13P139RBD — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 24, 2020

Swell, now taxpayers get to pay for lawyers when you're sued by Paramount and the Roddenberry estate... pic.twitter.com/hd7RM20BYZ — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) January 24, 2020

Can't even come up with an original design for their redundant bullcrap space corps branch, smdh pic.twitter.com/zhNaBkLiby — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) January 24, 2020

So apparently Space Force is boldly going where a few men (and Lt. Uhura) have gone before? pic.twitter.com/vOQJusyEeZ — Peter Botte (@PeterBotte) January 24, 2020

About Space Force

Space Force separated itself from the Air Force's Space Command to become the sixth branch of the military, joining the Air force, Marine Corps, Army, Navy, and Coast Guard. Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act in December, which authorized a budget for the Space Force.

Currently, the U.S. Air Force manages the space domain through the Space Command. Space Force would stand as a separate branch alongside the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. However, the newest branch is expected to be akin to the structure of the Marine Corps, which is a component of the U.S. Department of the Navy but has separate representation on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The new service branch will be represented on the Joint Chiefs and overseen by an Air Force undersecretary for space.

