US Space Force Unveils Uniform, Netizens Ask ‘how Many Trees Expected’

The United States unveiled the first look of uniform for the space force launched by President Donald Trump in December last year. The US Space Force meant for protecting national interests and security in space shared the image of camouflage utility uniform nametapes on Twitter but got trolled by the netizens.

Netizens' hilarious reactions

“How many trees are you expecting to find in space,” asked a Twitter user taking a dig at the uniform camouflaged for ground. Check other reactions:

My dog is better camouflaged for space than whatever that is. If you're looking to save the tax payers money this was only $3 in Walmart's infants section. pic.twitter.com/MYPec5hMUC — Jackie D. (@brewsandbats) January 18, 2020

Have you been to a part of space where this camouflage would blend in? — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 18, 2020

Um, I'm no outer-space military strategist but shouldn't space camouflage be a dark background with white dots? You know, like space? pic.twitter.com/tgA0z9jmw8 — Beagles🐶Resist (@BeaglesResist) January 18, 2020

This is actually very smart. Get kids to sign up for Space Force, and then ship them off to Iraq or Afghanistan. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) January 18, 2020

When a user asked why do they need camo in space, the United States Space Force clarified that the space operators were utilising the uniform of the army as they are currently on the ground.

We don’t. Space Operators are on the ground, on Earth working with joint partners like the @usairforce and @USArmy. Hence utilizing their uniform. — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) January 18, 2020

Trump had signed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) authorizing a historic $738 billion in defence spending for the fiscal year 2020. It established the Space Force as the sixth branch of the Armed Services, marking the first time a new branch of the military established since 1947. White House, in a statement, said that it is a major priority for the President to help ensure continued American dominance in space.

