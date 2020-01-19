The Debate
US Space Force Unveils Uniform, Netizens Ask ‘how Many Trees Expected’

US News

The US Space Force meant for protecting national interests and security in space unveiled the image of camouflage utility uniform nametapes on Twitter.

US

The United States unveiled the first look of uniform for the space force launched by President Donald Trump in December last year. The US Space Force meant for protecting national interests and security in space shared the image of camouflage utility uniform nametapes on Twitter but got trolled by the netizens.

Netizens' hilarious reactions

“How many trees are you expecting to find in space,” asked a Twitter user taking a dig at the uniform camouflaged for ground. Check other reactions:

Read: Space Force Will Start Small But Let Trump Claim A Big Win

When a user asked why do they need camo in space, the United States Space Force clarified that the space operators were utilising the uniform of the army as they are currently on the ground.

Read: Trump's Legal Team Rejects Impeachment Charges, Calls It 'brazen And Unlawful'

Trump had signed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) authorizing a historic $738 billion in defence spending for the fiscal year 2020. It established the Space Force as the sixth branch of the Armed Services, marking the first time a new branch of the military established since 1947. White House, in a statement, said that it is a major priority for the President to help ensure continued American dominance in space.

Read: Trump Officially Launches US Space Force, Approves Funds Worth $1.4 Trillion

Read: China Attacks US Space Force As Threat To Outer Space Peace

