US: Spaghetti & Fork Freeze Mid-air Due To Extreme Temperature At Mt Washington; See Pic

One would have probably heard of temperatures so high that an egg can be fried on a sidewalk, but how about temperatures so low that a fork can be frozen in mid-air? Recently, parts of New Hampshire in the United States witnessed a coldwave wherein food could freeze within a matter of seconds.

A picture of spaghetti and fork frozen in mid-air is doing rounds on social media. One of the observers of Mount Washington Observatory was trying to have breakfast when the spaghetti froze mid-air, suspending the fork in the air between the noodles, according to the observatory.

"One of our Observers found an area out of the 65+ mph winds this morning and was going to have some leftover spaghetti for breakfast at #sunrise but the -30F (-34C) temperatures prevented them from even taking a bite [sic]," the observatory wrote on Twitter, sharing the picture of spaghetti with the frozen fork.

The fork froze within 15 seconds, according to the observatory, as shown in the viral photo. Since it was shared on Twitter on January 11, it has garnered around 18,00 likes and over 540 Retweets. Besides, it has also accumulated a number of comments from people.

One of our Observers found an area out of the 65+ mph winds this morning and was going to have some leftover spaghetti for breakfast at #sunrise but the -30F (-34C) temperatures prevented them from even taking a bite.

Our Higher Summits Forecast: https://t.co/TaZNjmpICj pic.twitter.com/FhFhX0BnF1 — Mount Washington Observatory (MWO) (@MWObs) January 11, 2022

Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "Wow! It took me some time to figure out that’s an actual photograph of spaghetti and fork frozen mid-air! The snow looks like clouds and the whole thing reminds me of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs [sic]."

"Wow, hardcore for cold spags at breakfast. I've heard of cold pizza for breakfast but for me, I'm a pancakes or hot cereal breakfast kind of guy [sic]," wrote another.

"Nothing like cold spaghetti for breakfast! [sic]," expressed one other user. Earlier this week, many parts of Massachusetts experienced temperatures in the single digits Fahrenheit, with the wind chill making it feel far colder.

Wow! It took me some time to figure out that's an actual photograph of spaghetti and fork frozen mid-air! The snow looks like clouds and the whole thing reminds me of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.

Wow, hard core for cold spags at breakfast. I've heard of cold pizza for breakfast but for me, I'm a pancakes or hot cereal breakfast kind of guy.

Nothing like cold spaghetti for breakfast!

Image: Twitter/@MWObs