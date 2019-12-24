US Speaker Nancy Pelosi Yet To Name Impeachment Managers For Trump's Senate Trial

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she is not in a position to name her team for the impeachment trial in Senate against US President Donald Trump. Pelosi took to Twitter informing the House can not choose impeachment managers until they know what kind of trial the Senate will conduct.

“President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now?” tweeted Pelosi.

The trial is expected to begin in January but Pelosi is yet to send impeachment articles over to the Senate. The Congresswoman wants clarity on the form on trial which led to a standoff with Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.

Senate waiting for impeachment articles

McConnell, on the other hand, wants to stick to the procedure followed during the impeachment proceedings of former President Bill Clinton. McConnell also criticised Pelosi for not physically sending over the impeachment articles to Senate saying he can’t go ahead with the trial without it. But the Republic leader was convinced that there was no other option for Pelosi and ‘sooner or later’ she is going to send them over. Trump called Pelosi ‘crazy’ for holding up the Senate trial saying she has a “bad case” and she is trying not to have a negative decision.

“No more time should be wasted on this Impeachment Scam!” Trump tweeted.

On December 18, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted in favour of the first impeachment article, alleging misuse of power, 230 to 197. The second article, accusing Trump of obstructing Congress, was voted by the house in favour 299 to 198. Since the majority of members of House of Representatives voted in favour of impeachment, Trump stands impeached but the proceedings will now move to Senate.

The Senate, controlled by Republicans, will now hold a trial under the supervision of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. In the trial, Senate will serve as the jury and at least two-thirds of the Senate have to vote in favour of removal. Before Trump’s impeachment, only two Presidents, Andrew Johnson in 1868, Bill Clinton in 1998, were impeached in the history of the United States but both got acquitted in the Senate. Since Congress voted along party lines this time, it is highly likely that Trump will also get acquitted in Senate.

