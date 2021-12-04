US Special Envoy Welcomes Taliban Decision To Take Consent Of Women During Marriage

Reacting to the "historic" decision by the Taliban in favour of women, US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West welcomed the move and added, "much more needs to be done to secure women's rights in all spheres in the country." According to the recent decree issued by the Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, women are not "property" and cannot be forced into marriage without her "consent".

Meanwhile, taking to the microblogging site, West said, "Welcome today's decree reinforcing a woman's right to determine if & whom she marries. At the same time, much more is needed to ensure women's rights in every aspect of Afghan society including schools, workplaces, politics and media."

According to a report by news agency Sputnik, the extremist group recognised women's right to marriage where they cannot be used for exchange in a deal. "A woman is not property, but a noble and free human being; no one can give her to anyone in exchange for a peace deal and/or to end animosity," Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said in a tweet after issuing the decree on December 3. As per the decree, it will be compulsory to take the consent of women before fixing the marriage.

"No one can force women to marry by coercion or pressure," Sputnik quoted Mujahid as saying.

Taliban addresses grievances faced by widows

Citing the decree, the news agency said that the Taliban also addressed the grievances faced by widows. "Widows are not at liberty to determine their future ahead and re-marry. They will also enjoy the right to inheritance along with a fixed portion of the property of her husband, children, father and relatives," according to the decree. However, there was no mention of the right to education and work. Moreover, the all-men organisation Taliban has called upon the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Information and Culture to raise awareness of women's rights to restrain the current dictatorship. Further, the reports also said that the Afghanistan courts were directed to accept the case related to women's rights and violations.

'Bogus promises' for Women

After taking over, the Taliban exaggerated that they are completely changed as compared to the earlier regime. The extremist group promised to allow women education and jobs. In spite of fulfilling their promises, the Taliban barred women from educational institutions and working. Since their dramatic took over in August this year, women across the country protested against the closure of schools and colleges. Despite that, the terrorist group has not taken any concrete steps to restore their fundamental rights.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP/Representative)