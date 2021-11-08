US Stands By People Of Myanmar As Nation Fights To Restore Democracy, Says Antony Blinken

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday, 8 November has said that the Americans stand with the people of Myanmar and honour them. The people of the US also honours over 1300 people who have lost their lives as they made efforts to restore democracy and human rights in the country. Taking to Twitter, Blinken said, "One year ago, Burma held elections that reflected the Burmese people’s commitment to democracy. Today, we stand with and honour them, including the more than 1,300 who have lost their lives, as they strive to restore the path to democracy and human rights in their country."

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a press statement said that one year ago, multiparty elections were held in Myanmar to elect a new government. He further stated that independent observers reported that the elections that were held were credible and showed the commitment of the Burmese people to democracy, respect for human rights and rule of law in the country. He expressed concern over the ongoing military crackdown that has undermined human rights and fundamental freedom in the country.

"One year ago, Burma held multiparty elections to select a new government. Independent observers reported that the elections, despite some concerns, were credible and reaffirmed the commitment of the Burmese people to democracy," Antony Blinken said in the press statement.

Furthermore, Blinken said that on the first anniversary of the 8 November elections, they honour the people of Myanmar who have tried to restore democracy and respect for human rights. He added that more than 1300 people have lost their lives in the struggle. He reiterated the call of the United States for the military regime to end the violation and release the people who have been unjustly detained and "return Burma’s path to a genuine and inclusive democracy." Moreover, he reaffirmed the commitment of the US to promote justice and accountability for those and other abuses by the regime.

"The United States is committed to promoting justice and accountability for these and other abuses by the regime. Today, we reiterate our call for the military regime immediately to cease violence, release all those unjustly detained, and return Burma’s path to a genuine and inclusive democracy," Antony Blinken said in the press statement.

Myanmar Coup

The Myanmar military overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1. After the February 1 coup, Burmese have been protesting against the junta forces, according to ANI. The people of Myanmar are demanding the restoration of democracy in the country. Several governments and human rights groups across the globe have expressed concern over the situation in Myanmar. They have urged the Myanmar military to release all those who have been detained unlawfully. According to Assistance Association For Political Prisoners (BURMA), 1242 have died, 9802 people have been arrested and 1954 people are evading warrants in Myanmar.

