US State Dept Deletes ‘Taiwan Is Part Of China’ From Its Website In Updated Version

US Department of State on Monday struck off the statement acknowledging Beijing’s “one China” position from its official website. It deleted 'Taiwan is part of China,' statement and the document now opens with a line, “As a leading democracy and a technological powerhouse, Taiwan is a key US partner in the Indo-Pacific.” Earlier the US state department website acknowledged that there is but 'one China' and 'Taiwan is part of China,' and said that the US “does not support Taiwan independence.” Washington in its previous version disavowed the sovereignity of Beijing.

“The United States and Taiwan share similar values, deep commercial and economic links, and strong people-to-people ties, which form the bedrock of our friendship and serve as the impetus for expanding US engagement with Taiwan,” the updated statement read on May 10.

The new official US State Department, though, still acknowledges that Taiwan-US relationship is 'unofficial', and goes on to elaboarte that the two nations “have a longstanding one China policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three US-China Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances.” Washington stressed, that it shares a robust unofficial relationship with Taipei as well as an abiding interest in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The State Department reminds China, that US is “consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people on Taiwan." United States makes available defence articles and services as necessary to enable Taiwan to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability, it emphasized. Further the site mentioned that there has to be a peaceful resolution of cross-Strait differences.

"The United States will continue to support Taiwan’s membership in international organizations where statehood is not a requirement and encourage Taiwan’s meaningful participation in organizations where its membership is not possible," said the US State Department.

'One China' policy & Taiwan issue

Beijing considers the self administered breakaway province of Taiwan as a part of China, and under the controversial 'One China' policy it aims to reunify the island with the mainland one day. Chinese President Xi Jinping, on several occassion, had reiterated that Taiwan is an 'inalienable part of one China' as the latter strengthened toes with the United States in recent years.

Chinese Air Force personnel march past the Chinese military's J10C fighter and JH-7A2 fighter bomber during 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China. Credit: Associated Press

China's ruling Communist Party has threatened to use force if Taiwan, that recognises itself a sovereign, independent nation, declared independence. As Russia launched an all out invasion of Ukraine, China’s foreign ministry assumed a hardened tone against the West, reiterating that Taiwan "is not Ukraine." The Chinese foreign ministry remark came after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson flagged the risk of Ukraine style Taiwan invasion by Beijing. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying dismissed such provocations, saying that “Taiwan is not Ukraine."