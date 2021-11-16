US: State Of Emergency Declared In Washington Due To Flooding; Hundreds Displaced

Following days of heavy wind and rain in Washington, a state of emergency was issued on Monday, shutting down a stretch of Interstate 5, knocking out electricity, and displacing hundreds by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. According to a news release from the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, emergency officials in Whatcom County were conducting search and rescue missions Monday night after flooding displaced more than 500 people from their homes in the north and northeast areas, as per the reports of CNN.

Officials claimed hundreds of people were relocated to three immediately created shelters throughout the county. Washington State Department of Transportation said that the damp weather in the area produced mudslides, resulting in the shutdown of the I-5 highway in both directions in Bellingham. According to CNN, residents of Mount Vernon in Skagit County were warned to evacuate on Monday ahead of projected flooding on Tuesday on the Skagit River.

Mayor of Mount Vernon, Jill Boudreau announced a state of emergency

According to the National River Forecast Center, the river surpassed its major flood stage of 32 feet Monday, hitting 35.35 feet, and is on track to break its previous record of 37.37 feet Tuesday, which was established on November 25, 1990, according to CNN. Mayor of Mount Vernon, Jill Boudreau announced a state of emergency in Mount Vernon on Monday, urging the city's 35,000 people to take action over the next 24-48 hours to protect their homes, families and property from floodwaters.

Flooding has slowed efforts to restore power in the Sumas city, according to officials. Sumas Mayor Kyle Christensen said On Monday, in a Facebook post that they will not be able to restore electricity due to excessive water levels and several public safety issues. They hope to re-establish electricity tomorrow.

Forecast rain and snow at mountain elevations are expected to exacerbate flooding concerns

Governor Inslee's emergency proclamation stated that forecast rain and snow at mountain elevations are expected to exacerbate flooding concerns. Clallam, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, King, Kitsap, Pierce, Mason, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston, and Whatcom counties are among the counties included by the proclamation, according to CNN. The press release stated this severe weather emergency order mandates that the Washington State Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan support emergency response and procedures be implemented.

Image: AP