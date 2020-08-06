Kanye West Files Signatures In Wisconsin In The Run For US Presidential Elections 2020

Popular American rapper Kanye West submitted signatures in the state of Wisconsin on Tuesday, August 4 to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming US Presidential Elections due in November.

The Wisconsin election commission is reported to have said that the signatures were filed on behalf of Kanye West on the last day for independent presidential candidates. The commission added that the candidates need to file at least 2,000 valid signatures in order to appear on statewide ballots this fall.

WEC to review candidacy

According to the international media reports, the rapper who declared his candidacy last month on Twitter hired a firm to collect necessary signatures in this crucial battleground. Candidates associated with the Libertarian Party, Green Party, American Solidarity Party, and The Peoples Revolution are also reported to have filed the papers.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission staff will be reviewing the petitions in the coming days to make sure if there are enough valid signatures and check if the candidates meet all the necessary qualifications to run as a candidate.

Kanye West also submitted signatures in Arkansas this week to appear on that state's ballot in fall and in addition to filing paperwork to appear on the ballot in Oklahoma. However, the rapper withdrew his petition to appear as a presidential candidate on New Jersey's ballot, international media reported.

Earlier, West hinted at a shift in his “vision” of becoming the US President to 2024. While sharing the image of his upcoming album Donda: With Child, the 43-year-old musician said that maybe this year all people from the black community are supposed to vote for Democratic nominee and former US Vice President Joe Biden.

As per reports, Kanye West then asks his followers if they want him to run in the 2020 presidential elections in November or not. This comes after he announced that Donda: With Child would come on July 24.

