US Supreme Court Justice & Progressive Youth Icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg Passes Away At 87

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passes away on September 18, 2020, due to pancreatic cancer-related complications. The 87-year old Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States died just ahead of the 2020 US Polls. According to the Supreme Court spokesperson, Ginsburg passed away at her home in Washington DC in the presence of her family. As per international media reports, just before she took her last breath, Justice Ginsburg told her granddaughter that she wished to not be replaced until the new president has been elected.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was nominated as the Associate Justice of Supreme Court in June 1993 by President Bill Clinton. Ginsburg replaced the retiring Justice Byron White. She was the second female justice and the longest-serving Jewish Justice of the US Supreme Court. The sudden death of the feminist icon left several people in shock.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death a few weeks ahead of the US polls has opened up a high court vacancy. Mitch McConnell confirmed that the Senate will vote on President Donald Trump's nominee for the position. During the 2016 elections, McConnell had prevented a vote on the then President, Barack Obama's choice.

US mourns Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Bill Clinton took to Twitter to express his thoughts and feelings following the death of the Supreme Court Justice appointed by him. He said, "Ginsburg’s life and landmark opinions moved us closer to a more perfect union." Clinton called Ginsburg the 'most extraordinary Justices to serve.' Joe Biden, US President Donald Trump also turned to Twitter amid the chaos. While Biden called her 'an American hero', Donald Trump called her a 'titan of the law'. Former US President Barack Obama and Joe Biden's running mate and VP pick, Kamala Harris also reacted to the death of the feminist icon.

We have lost one of the most extraordinary Justices ever to serve on the Supreme Court. Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life and landmark opinions moved us closer to a more perfect union. And her powerful dissents reminded us that we walk away from our Constitution’s promise at our peril. pic.twitter.com/dDECiBxae6 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg stood for all of us. She was an American hero, a giant of legal doctrine, and a relentless voice in the pursuit of that highest American ideal: Equal Justice Under Law. May her memory be a blessing to all people who cherish our Constitution and its promise. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 19, 2020

Statement from the President on the Passing of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/N2YkGVWLoF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought to the end, through her cancer, with unwavering faith in our democracy and its ideals. That’s how we remember her. But she also left instructions for how she wanted her legacy to be honored. My statement: https://t.co/Wa6YcT5gDi — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 19, 2020

Tonight we mourn, we honor, and we pray for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her family. But we also recommit to fight for her legacy.



Doug and I send our heartfelt prayers to Jane and James, and the entire Ginsburg family, particularly on this holy day of Rosh Hashanah. pic.twitter.com/SNyqZCznfv — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 19, 2020

Saddened by the loss of one of our true heroes. Justice Ginsburg’s legacy will ensure that women will always have a seat at the table (and on our highest court) -- America is a better country because of her service. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) September 19, 2020

We will never forget Ruth Bader Ginsburg, U.S. Supreme Court Justice. #RBG was a champion for justice and she cleared the way for gender equality so other women can have a seat at the table. Her legacy will live on.



Rest in power 🖤 pic.twitter.com/wjNoYq3IlG — UN Women (@UN_Women) September 19, 2020

Justice Ginsburg believed that woman belonged to places where decisions are made and was a women's rights advocate. Speaking about abortion rights she once said that 'the government has no business making that choice for a woman' during an interview with the New York Times. Ginsburg strongly opposed gender-based discrimination and her decisions reflected her opinion. She was the 4th oldest Justice to serve the United States Supreme Court.

