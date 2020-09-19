Last Updated:

US Supreme Court Justice & Progressive Youth Icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg Passes Away At 87

US Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on September 18, 2020, due to pancreatic cancer-related complications ahead of 2020 US Polls.

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 ahead of 2020 US Polls

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passes away on September 18, 2020, due to pancreatic cancer-related complications. The 87-year old Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States died just ahead of the 2020 US Polls. According to the Supreme Court spokesperson, Ginsburg passed away at her home in Washington DC in the presence of her family. As per international media reports, just before she took her last breath, Justice Ginsburg told her granddaughter that she wished to not be replaced until the new president has been elected.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was nominated as the Associate Justice of Supreme Court in June 1993 by President Bill Clinton. Ginsburg replaced the retiring Justice Byron White. She was the second female justice and the longest-serving Jewish Justice of the US Supreme Court. The sudden death of the feminist icon left several people in shock. 

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death a few weeks ahead of the US polls has opened up a high court vacancy. Mitch McConnell confirmed that the Senate will vote on President Donald Trump's nominee for the position. During the 2016 elections, McConnell had prevented a vote on the then President, Barack Obama's choice.

US mourns Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Bill Clinton took to Twitter to express his thoughts and feelings following the death of the Supreme Court Justice appointed by him. He said, "Ginsburg’s life and landmark opinions moved us closer to a more perfect union." Clinton called Ginsburg the 'most extraordinary Justices to serve.' Joe Biden, US President Donald Trump also turned to Twitter amid the chaos. While Biden called her 'an American hero', Donald Trump called her a 'titan of the law'. Former US President Barack Obama and Joe Biden's running mate and VP pick, Kamala Harris also reacted to the death of the feminist icon. 

More on Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Justice Ginsburg believed that woman belonged to places where decisions are made and was a women's rights advocate. Speaking about abortion rights she once said that 'the government has no business making that choice for a woman' during an interview with the New York Times. Ginsburg strongly opposed gender-based discrimination and her decisions reflected her opinion. She was the 4th oldest Justice to serve the United States Supreme Court. 

