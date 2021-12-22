US: 'Surprised' Trump Thanks Biden For Acknowledging His Govt's COVID Vaccine Efforts

Former American President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, admitted that he is very “surprised” and “very appreciative” that incumbent Joe Biden thanked him and his administration for their success in making COVID vaccines available to the public. Earlier in the day, Biden had credited Trump’s administration for making the US the first country in the world to get vaccines. Reacting to the same, Trump told Fox News that he was indeed flabbergasted by the remark, which he also said, “would make a lot of people happy”.

Trump said, “I'm very appreciative of that — I was surprised to hear it. I think it was a terrific thing, and I think it makes a lot of people happy." He further emphasised that, “I think he did something very good. You know, it has to be a process of healing in this country, and that will help a lot."

During his tenure, Donald Trump launched a public-private partnership named Operation Warp Speed to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics. Later addressing followers at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Trump said that the operation was “breathtaking” and resulted in the world getting two COVID-19 vaccines along with other therapeutic treatments. “It would have taken five years for any other president, but I did it in nine months,” he said.

What did Joe Biden say?

On Tuesday afternoon, Joe Biden addressed a press conference on the COVID situation in the US and said that health officials have increased the testing capacity, people’s access to the various vaccine as well as succour to hospitals. During his address, the top democrat lauded the previous administration and said that it was because of them that vaccines came early in the country. He also credited his officials, along with the American population, for making the country one of the highest inoculated in the world.

Biden said, “Thanks to the prior administration and our scientific community, America is one of the first countries to get the vaccine. He went on the say, “Thanks to my administration, the hard work of Americans, we let, our roll-out, made America among the world leaders in getting shots in arms."

(Image: AP)