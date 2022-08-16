US Test-fires Minuteman III Ballistic Missile Amid Growing Tensions With Russia & China

In a recent development, the United States on Tuesday conducted the test of a Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), which was earlier postponed owing to growing tensions with China and Russia. According to reports, the missile was scheduled to be test fired in the first week of August.

The unarmed ballistic missile, equipped with a test re-entry vehicle, was launched by the Airmen of US Air Force Global Strike Command from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. According to the Air Force Global Strike Command, the test shows the preparedness of US nuclear forces and gives assurance about the lethality and potency of the country's nuclear deterrence.

The US Air Force stated that the test launch is a regular component of activities meant to reassure the country's allies and show that the nuclear deterrent of Washington is safe, secure, reliable, and capable of repelling threats in the twenty-first century. It further stated that these test launches confirm the precision and dependability of the ICBM weapon system and offer important information to maintain a safe, secure, and efficient nuclear deterrence.

Minuteman III missile is vital element of US military's strategic weaponry

The nuclear-capable missile, which has a range of 6,000 miles and can travel at a speed of 15,000 miles per hour, is an important element of the US military's strategic weaponry.

"Make no mistake - our nuclear triad is the cornerstone of the national security of our country and of our allies around the globe. This scheduled test launch is demonstrative of how our nation’s ICBM fleet illustrates our readiness and reliability of the weapon system," said Col. Chris Cruise, 576th Flight Test Squadron Commander, in an official statement released by the Air Force Global Strike Command.

According to the US Air Force, the test launch marks the culmination of months of preparation involving numerous government partners. It further outlined that data gathered from test launches are used by the ICBM community, which includes the Departments of Defense, Energy, and US Strategic Command, for continuing the force development process.

"A meticulous planning process for each launch begins six months to a year prior to launch. Our best Airmen from each of the three missile wings worked in conjunction with the 576th Flight Test Squadron to proudly showcase some very technical skills that comprise the heart of our nuclear deterrence mission," Maj. Armand Wong, Task Force commander, said in a statement.

Image: AP