US: Texas Attorney General Alleges Facebook Illegally Scanned Faces, Fingerprints Of Users

Social media giant Facebook has been accused of acquiring biometric data of people from Texas for commercial purposes, suggests Texas-based Attorney General Ken Paxton. As per the reports of AP News, Paxton has also filed a lawsuit against Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms, Inc on Monday. He stated that Meta has been storing millions of biometric identifiers, such as retina or iris scans, voiceprints, or a record of hand and face geometry in photos and videos uploaded to its services, such as Facebook and Instagram.

The lawsuit against the tech company also states that even those who weren't on Facebook, but appeared in images shared on the platform were also targeted, reported Kera News. The complaint was filed in state district court in Marshall, Texas, where Paxton held a brief press conference to announce the case.

Another example of Big Tech's deceptive business methods

He stated that this is simply another example of Big Tech's deceptive business methods, which must be put to an end. He claims that he will continue fighting for the privacy and security of Texans. The complaint was filed on the first day of early voting in a Texas primary election, which was on February 14.

Ken Paxton has been fighting many tech giants as he has already started a probe into Twitter for the exclusion of former President Donald Trump, as well as filing various lawsuits against Google. His lawsuit suggests that under Texas law, companies must acquire informed consent from people before using their biometric data, reported AP News. This means that people must be notified before their biometric data is collected, and this can only happen with their consent.

Texas is seeking a $25,000 fine for each violation

Meta Platforms Inc reacted to the development claiming that the case is without merit. Earlier in November, the business said that it was discontinuing its facial recognition technology and erasing its data, according to AP News. Texas is seeking a $25,000 fine for each violation of the informed consent requirement and a $10,000 fine for each violation of the state's deceptive trade practices act. Last year, Meta agreed to pay $650 million to settle a similar complaint in Illinois over the use of photo face-tagging and other biometric data.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP/ Unsplash