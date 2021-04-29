US To Deliver COVID-19 Assistance To India; Medical Supplies Worth Over USD100 Million

Quick links:
In order to provide urgent relief, the United States is going to deliver medical supplies worth more than USD 100 million to India in the coming days as the country battles a new wave of COVID-19 cases, said the White House. The US state governments, private companies, non-government organisations and thousands of Americans from across the country have mobilised to deliver vital oxygen-related equipment and essential supplies to Indian hospitals during the current outbreak, the White House said.
US government assistance flights will start arriving in India on April 29 (Thursday) and will continue into next week, said the White House.
According to the Fact Sheet issued by the Biden administration on Wednesday, under the Immediate U.S. Emergency COVID-19 Assistance, the United States will provide:
The United States and India have closely worked together to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the country is determined to help India in its time of need, the White House said.
"Just as India sent assistance to the United States when our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need. U.S. COVID-19 assistance has reached more than 9.7 million Indians across more than 20 states and union territories, providing life-saving treatments, disseminating public health messages to local communities; strengthening case-finding and surveillance; and mobilizing innovative financing mechanisms to bolster emergency preparedness," the fact sheet read.
The United States, in partnership with the government of India and the World Health Organization, has supported initiatives at the district, state and national levels to build frontline disease detection capacity. In order to advance global health security and fight outbreaks before they become pandemics, both the countries are closely working together, the White House added.
(Image Credits: PTI/AP/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)