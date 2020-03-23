Coronavirus: US To Deploy National Guard In New York, California And Washington States

At the Coronavirus Task Force’s press briefing in the White House on March 23, US President Donald Trump said that the national guard has been ordered to help with the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in New York, California and Washington, where the outbreak has hit hard.

Trump added that the US economy will skyrocket once the “war” against COVID-19 is won, international media reported. He mentioned speaking to the governors of all three states and said that they will have control of the national guard in their respective states.

As per reports, additional supplies will be delivered to the three states in the next 48 hours, including extra beds and facemasks.

Trump announces he has approved major disaster declarations for New York and Washington. A declaration for California, he adds, will be approved "very quickly." — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 22, 2020

Trump, while addressing the media at the White House, also mentioned that the country is trying to repatriate two groups of young Americans in Peru and Honduras. The US President reminded Americans to wash their hands and practice social distancing while confirming that Senator Rand Paul has coronavirus.

30,000 confirmed cases

US Public Health Systems has recorded more than 30,000 confirmed coronavirus positive cases in the country as of Sunday, March 22. According to the reports, 414 have died in the US and with 8,149 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number includes cases from all 50 states, Washington DC and other US territories, as well as all repatriated cases.

Meanwhile, Trump has criticised China for being ‘very secretive’ about the coronavirus outbreak. According to reports, he has also claimed that the United States and the world would have better prepared if China had given the world ‘advanced warning’ about the impending crisis. Trump made the comments during a press conference on March 21.

